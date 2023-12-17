Surprise Squad
2 arrested for murder, kidnap of missing Las Vegas woman

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was kidnapped by friends and then murdered in early December.

Police say Marayna Rogers went missing since December 5, 2023 when she was with her friend Sakari Harnden,19, and her boyfriend Chance Comanche, 27.

Two people who knew Rogers notified police on December 7, 2023 and said she was missing and that she had not been seen or heard from in a couple of days. That’s when police started their investigation.

The Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), made up members of the FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments arrested two people in connection with Marayna Rogers disappearance.

Through police investigation and suspicion of foul play Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 and Comanche was arrested in Sacramento, CA on December 15, 2023. Camanche is expected to face charges in Las Vegas and will be extradited to Nevada.

Both Harnden and Comanche are expected to be charged with open murder.

Through their extensive investigation, CAT then located the body of Rogers in the desert area in Henderson, NV. The Clark County Coroner has confirmed the remains are of Marayana Rogers.

LVMPD is requesting anyone with information contact them at (702) 828-3521, homicide@lvmpd.com or to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers (702) 385-5555.

This is an on-going investigation and FOX5 will update this story when more information is available.

