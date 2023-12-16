Surprise Squad
Weekend Forecast Outlook- Dec. 16th &17th, 2023

Mild Weekend With Wetter Changes Next Week
By Sam Argier
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Clouds will be in and out, but we keep it dry this weekend. Rain chances return as we head into next week.

High clouds are streaming in from the west tonight and will be sticking around through the weekend. Despite the cloud cover, we stay dry through Sunday with mild afternoon temperatures. Highs will be running in the mid to low 60s.

A storm moving into California will bring Southern Nevada a slight shower chance on Tuesday. Rain chances pick up for the second half of next week with increasing rain forecast Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the low 60s and upper 50s late next week as the rain chances increase. Showers are expected to move out on Saturday, setting us up for drier weather on Christmas.

