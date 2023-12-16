Surprise Squad
Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination

FILE - The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker...
FILE - The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker Oats on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration. In rare cases, the bacterial disease can be fatal.

Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said in a news release that it has not received any reports of salmonella infections related to the recalled granola products. The full list of recalled foods includes granola oats cereals and Quaker Chewy Bars, which are also sold in PepsiCo’s snack mixes.

The affected products have been sold in all 50 U.S. states, as well as U.S. territories, Quaker said. The company is asking customers with recalled products to throw them away and contact its customer support line or visit the recall website for more information and reimbursement.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 1.35 million cases of salmonella infection occur in the U.S. each year, causing approximately 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

