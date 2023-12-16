Forecast Outlook-12/16/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Daytime temperatures will be trending several degrees above normal for the next 7 days.

Saturday starts out cloudy but skies should gradually clear as we go through the day.

Our weather pattern will start to shift and another more active system sets up for the start of the week.

What we could tap into next week is a rich tropical system that could linger over the southwest for a few days.

Rain chances next week start at 10% Monday but climb to 50% and stays there Thursday and Friday.

How much rain could hit us is yet to be determined.

Meantime daytime temperatures will range anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

