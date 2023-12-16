Case of equine herpes confirmed at Clark County horse event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) has received reports of a confirmed case of Equine Herpes Virus – Type 1 (EHV-1) in a horse at an event in Clark County.

According to a media release, the infected horse has been placed under quarantine. Per Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 571.160, the exact locations of the detection cannot be disclosed.

EHV-1 is a respiratory, neurologic disease. EHV-1 is a reportable disease, meaning when veterinarians diagnose it, they are required to notify the NDA, per Nevada Revised Statute NRS 571.160.

“If you recently attended an event in Clark County, monitor your horses for signs of illness including fever, decreased coordination, urine dribbling, limb weakness, lethargy or inability to stand,” said NDA Director Goicoechea, DVM. “Contact your local veterinarian immediately if you notice symptoms.”

Director Goicoechea recommends biosecurity practices as event season is underway, and suggests always monitoring horses for signs of disease, like fever or runny nose. Biosecurity means implementing practices to reduce the chances of an infectious disease being transferred by people, animals, equipment or vehicles.

EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment. Some basic practices include:

Never share equipment between horses, and always wear clean clothes when going from ill horses to others.

Always start chores at healthy horses, and end with sick or recovering (within 30 days) horses.

Avoid common areas such as hitching rails, wash racks, etc. during an outbreak.

