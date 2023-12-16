Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his lunch break.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man is now a millionaire thanks to playing the lottery on his lunch break.

According to the California Lottery, Durwin Hickman scratched off a $30 Set For Life! ticket while on break that revealed the game’s top prize.

Hickman got to the second-to-last spot on the ticket when he uncovered the word “LIFE,” resulting in the game’s $20 million jackpot.

“It was the biggest rush I have had in my life,” Hickman shared with lottery officials.

The San Francisco International Airport worker said he sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife to double-check that he indeed did win the life-changing prize.

He said he plans to buy his wife a house with the winnings.

According to Hickman, he won $1,000 playing the California Lottery before but nothing like this.

The winning ticket was sold at L & M Liquor on Vermont Street in the Hayward area.

The store will receive a bonus of $100,000 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Kanye West (left) and Ty Dolla Sign (right)
Las Vegas police help disperse crowd gathered for Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign party
Jamar Richardson Jr., 8
Las Vegas police looking for missing 8-year-old boy
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Open letter calls for changes to F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to help fans, businesses
In this Oct. 14, 2015 photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at...
Lake Mead to rise 10+ feet after feds agree to pay California water districts millions

Latest News

This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed...
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
FILE - The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker...
Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination