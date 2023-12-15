Surprise Squad
UNLV mass shooting survivors demand action on gun violence

Over the past several days, we've seen the UNLV community come together to support each other.
By Kim Passoth
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:57 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over the past several days, we've seen the UNLV community come together to support each other. Now students caught in last week's deadly on-campus shooting are speaking as one and demanding change.

“I have spent the better part of a decade in the Army serving overseas in combat zones and never once thought that I would have to use the same experiences here,” stated Hunter Kane, an Army Veteran and current UNLV student.

A group of about 80 people, mostly UNLV students, were together last Wednesday learning about political organizing when the campus went into lockdown as a confirmed active shooter terrorized the school.

“What we intended to have was a fun engaging training… halfway through it was disrupted by a mass shooting,” recounted Chris Solomon, State Director of Rise Nevada. As four professors were shot, three losing their lives, Kane stepped up to protect the group.

“It was because of his composure and because of his experience that I felt composed throughout the entire training. He and my National Director stood right there at the door to make sure that nobody could get in,” Solomon recalled.

“These desks that were meant for students to write on were used as barricades,” explained UNLV student Zena Hajji.

“I will be forever haunted by the decision I had to make to tell my parents goodbye. I will forever be haunted by the image of blood on concrete,” shared UNLV student Millan Glendhill.

“I still feel like there is a part of me that is in that room. There is a part of all of us that is still in that room. I feel like the world is starting to move on when I haven’t moved an inch,” revealed Mohit Pande, President of UNLV’s Political Science Club. As students remain shaken more than a week after the violence that overtook what should be a safe space, they say thoughts and prayers turn to action and legislation.

“We are tired of debate. We are exhausted on waiting on the edge of our seat for you to do something. We want to move on,” Haji shouted.

Kane argued it will be up to the younger generation to fix the problem of gun violence and now plans to run for office in 2024.

“Obviously, our current leaders are the ones who can’t do it right now,” Kane contended.

