Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

UNLV announces enhanced security measures for commencement ceremonies

UNLV President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield
UNLV President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Next Tuesday and Wednesday, UNLV will conclude the fall semester with commencement ceremonies at Thomas & Mack Center, and President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield announced that enhanced security measures will be in place following a recent mass shooting on campus that killed three professors and injured a fourth.

Memorial service held for UNLV faculty members killed in campus shooting

“We’re enhancing security measures at the Thomas & Mack Center in coordination with law enforcement,” he said. “We’re opening doors to the venue for graduates and guests 90 minutes prior to each ceremony to allow for necessary screening, and the venue’s bag policy will be in effect.”

“It’s in these moments of anguish that many of us have a desire to be together. That’s also been the sentiment that we have heard from many graduating students, and their parents and loved ones, and it’s one of the reasons we’ve decided to proceed with winter commencement this December.”

Keith E. Whitfield, Ph.D., UNLV President

The president added that UNLV will also be offering mental health counseling and wellness resources on-site prior to and during each ceremony for anyone who needs them.

“I continue to encourage everyone to utilize available resources listed on our UNLV Strong website,” Whitfield said. “And please ask for help if you need it.”

He also observed that trauma “impacts each one of us in different ways,” and that students eligible for winter commencement may walk and fully participate during the May 2024 commencement ceremonies instead if they choose.

“Our winter graduates have endured so much, more than anyone could have imagined, to make it to this milestone moment in their lives,” the president stated in conclusion. “I look forward to being there to congratulate them.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Edmond Herron
‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH
In this Oct. 14, 2015 photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at...
Lake Mead to rise 10+ feet after feds agree to pay California water districts millions
PowerSoul Cafe is coming to Las Vegas in January 2024
World’s first certified gluten-free fast food restaurant to debut in Las Vegas
Jamar Richardson Jr., 8
Las Vegas police looking for missing 8-year-old boy

Latest News

Nye County Sheriff's Office badge
Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly dies
BLM Wild Horse Gather 2023
7 wild horses killed as Bureau of Land Management concludes herd management gather
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools on the first day of school in Clark...
CCSD has used or committed 84% of COVID relief funds
Person filling out application generic
City of Las Vegas taking appointments for utility tax and sewer rebate program