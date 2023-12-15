UNLV announces enhanced security measures for commencement ceremonies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Next Tuesday and Wednesday, UNLV will conclude the fall semester with commencement ceremonies at Thomas & Mack Center, and President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield announced that enhanced security measures will be in place following a recent mass shooting on campus that killed three professors and injured a fourth.

“We’re enhancing security measures at the Thomas & Mack Center in coordination with law enforcement,” he said. “We’re opening doors to the venue for graduates and guests 90 minutes prior to each ceremony to allow for necessary screening, and the venue’s bag policy will be in effect.”

“It’s in these moments of anguish that many of us have a desire to be together. That’s also been the sentiment that we have heard from many graduating students, and their parents and loved ones, and it’s one of the reasons we’ve decided to proceed with winter commencement this December.”

Keith E. Whitfield, Ph.D., UNLV President

The president added that UNLV will also be offering mental health counseling and wellness resources on-site prior to and during each ceremony for anyone who needs them.

“I continue to encourage everyone to utilize available resources listed on our UNLV Strong website,” Whitfield said. “And please ask for help if you need it.”

He also observed that trauma “impacts each one of us in different ways,” and that students eligible for winter commencement may walk and fully participate during the May 2024 commencement ceremonies instead if they choose.

“Our winter graduates have endured so much, more than anyone could have imagined, to make it to this milestone moment in their lives,” the president stated in conclusion. “I look forward to being there to congratulate them.”

