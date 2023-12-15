Surprise Squad
New wrong-way driver alert systems expected to be operational soon following deadly crash

Four wrong way driver warning devices going up in Las Vegas Valley
Four wrong way driver warning devices going up in Las Vegas Valley
By Joe Vigil
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After another deadly wrong-way crash over the weekend, NDOT tells FOX5 some new wrong-way driver warning systems should be operational in three valley locations soon: Skye and Kyle Canyons on U.S. 95 and Starr Avenue on I-15.

“Realistically, I’d say we’re looking to get the system fully operational by January next year, 2024,” said NDOT Spokesperson Justin Hopkins.

Hopkins says a contractor is in the final stages of calibrating and testing the warning signs at those locations. A fourth location is currently functional, at Durango and U.S. 95, near a wrong-way crash this weekend that killed three people, including a three-year-old girl. It is unknown where the driver entered the highway going the wrong way.

Parents say 3-year-old girl was killed in wrong-way crash

If someone begins to go the wrong way on a highway, warning signs will flash. The hope is the driver will immediately turn around.

NDOT says it has seen a high number of cars turn around as part of a pilot program, with many systems in northern Nevada. NDOT says catching the drivers before they get on a highway is key to stopping them. But if they don’t turn around, the system then alerts a traffic management center, and a dispatcher can quickly get that information to law enforcement in the field to help intercept the wrong-way driver.

NDOT is currently working to identify more locations for the wrong-way warning system. Future goals include motorists being warned of a wrong-way driver on electronic signs along highways and possibly a phone app.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Parents say 3-year-old girl was killed in wrong-way crash

