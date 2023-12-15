Surprise Squad
Nathan Chasing Horse motion to drop sexual assault case denied by Nevada Supreme Court

Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County...
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny postponed the trial for the former “Dances With Wolves” actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)(TY ONEIL | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an order filed on December 14, the Nevada Supreme Court denied a motion by Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, to drop a sexual assault case filed against him.

“We are not satisfied that petitioner has demonstrated that entertaining the writ is warranted,” the court wrote. It cited an Eighth Judicial District Court ruling that requires “the burden of demonstrating that extraordinary relief is warranted” before granting such a motion.

Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely

Justice Douglas Herndon offered a dissenting opinion, saying that he “would exercise jurisdictional discretion and entertain the writ in order to reach the merits of the issues raised in the petition.”

The defendant is charged with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade. A Nevada grand jury indicted him on 19 counts in February and he now faces charges in four different jurisdictions after his January arrest by SWAT officers near the home he shared with his five wives in North Las Vegas.

In April, his public defender, Kristy Holston, asked to put a pause on proceedings while they asked the Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss the case on the basis that the sexual encounters with two women identified as victims in the Nevada case were consensual. One of them was younger than 16, the age of consent in Nevada, when she says the sexual abuse began.

