Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Mother and daughter graduate college together

A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day. (WSTM)
By WSTM via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSTM) - It’s pretty special for a 58-year-old grandmother to graduate college.

It’s even more remarkable when she does it on the same day as her daughter!

There were loud cheers and quiet tears for both Barbara and Tanisha Wiggins as the two stood up to walk across the graduation stage Wednesday at Onondaga Community College.

It was one of the proudest moments for Barbara Wiggins, the 58-year-old mother and grandmother who was once afraid of how things would be on a college campus at her age.

“It took me a long time to get here,” Barbara Wiggins said. “As you know, I’m 58 years old. I started a family. I had a family. Then I was watching my grandchildren and I just decided to go back to school, and it’s been a great journey.”

Although this mother and daughter graduated with degrees in human services, Tanisha Wiggins’ sister and Barbara Wiggins’ other daughter, Alisha, is also an Onondaga Community College grad of 2020.

And of course, she also graduated with a degree in human services.

“Yeah, it is in the bloodline. We love helping people,” Tanisha Wiggins said. “We’re here for everyone and we just love doing what we love doing.”

It was not a traditional journey.

“My children, they were my biggest inspiration,” Tanisha Wiggins added. “After having them, I came back to school and did it within three semesters.”

They had support from each other along the way

“I go to school in the morning and then she goes in the afternoon. So when she’s coming home, then I babysit the kids,” Barbara Wiggins described.

Going past the finish line together was even more of a reward.

“If I can do it, they can do it too. Just do it. Don’t think about it,” Barbara Wiggins said.

A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day.
A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day.

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” Tanisha Wiggins said.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Edmond Herron
‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH
PowerSoul Cafe is coming to Las Vegas in January 2024
World’s first certified gluten-free fast food restaurant to debut in Las Vegas
In this Oct. 14, 2015 photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at...
Lake Mead to rise 10+ feet after feds agree to pay California water districts millions
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
SNHD, CCSD investigating person with active tuberculosis on multiple school campuses

Latest News

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the spirit of the holidays and collect nearly 600...
2nd grader collects nearly 600 blankets for every child at school
A mother and daughter in New York graduated from the same college on the same day.
Mother and daughter graduate college together
Tesla is recalling nearly all 2 million of its cars in the U.S. in order to improve the safety...
Total recall: Tesla's autopilot problem