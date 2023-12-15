Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police searching for endangered 90-year-old man

Duck Young Kim, 90
Duck Young Kim, 90(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail announced that it is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered 90-year-old man.

Duck Young Kim was last seen on Friday at approximately 6:45 a.m. near the 3100 block of St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas. He is 5′6″ and 135 pounds with brown eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants, brown shoes and black sunglasses. Anyone with information regarding Kim and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

