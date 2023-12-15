Las Vegas police say over $300K in stolen products recovered after alleged fencing operation shut down

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its organized retail theft section helped recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen products after an alleged fencing operation was shut down..

According to LVMPD, the department’s organized retail theft section shut down an illegal fence operation in Las Vegas.

Amazing job by our Organized Retail Theft Section who shut down another illegal fence operation in Las Vegas. Over $300,000 of stolen products was recovered!



LLV231200045039

As a result, LVMPD said over $300,000 of stolen products were recovered.

