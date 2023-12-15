Las Vegas police say over $300K in stolen products recovered after alleged fencing operation shut down
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:57 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its organized retail theft section helped recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen products after an alleged fencing operation was shut down..
According to LVMPD, the department’s organized retail theft section shut down an illegal fence operation in Las Vegas.
As a result, LVMPD said over $300,000 of stolen products were recovered.
