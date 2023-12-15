Las Vegas police looking for missing 8-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

A report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are looking for Jamar Richardson Jr., and noted that the boy may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He was last seen on Thursday, December 14 at approximately 4:13 p.m. near the 1200 block of W. Washington in Las Vegas.

Please help us locate 8-year-old Jamar Richardson Jr. He was last seen near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue. pic.twitter.com/f1PjQJIA6v — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 15, 2023

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket with a hood, black sweatpants, and black and white Nike shoes. He is described as standing approximately four feet tall and he weighs 80 pounds, with brown eyes and short, braided brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Jamar Richardson Jr. and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

