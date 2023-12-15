Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police looking for missing 8-year-old boy

Jamar Richardson Jr., 8
Jamar Richardson Jr., 8(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:08 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

A report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are looking for Jamar Richardson Jr., and noted that the boy may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He was last seen on Thursday, December 14 at approximately 4:13 p.m. near the 1200 block of W. Washington in Las Vegas.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket with a hood, black sweatpants, and black and white Nike shoes. He is described as standing approximately four feet tall and he weighs 80 pounds, with brown eyes and short, braided brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Jamar Richardson Jr. and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Edmond Herron
‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH
4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
Coroner identifies victims in northwest Las Vegas murder-suicide
PowerSoul Cafe is coming to Las Vegas in January 2024
World’s first certified gluten-free fast food restaurant to debut in Las Vegas
Jaya Brooks
Parents say 3-year-old girl was killed in wrong-way crash

Latest News

A gas leak being repaired in a Cold Creek home led to a fire
Gas leak explodes during repair at single-family home in Cold Creek
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Open letter calls for changes to F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to help fans, businesses
Moving truck
L.A. to Vegas: Angelenos moving to Valley at higher rate
A new pilot program delivers fresh fruit and vegetables to areas in need.
Bringing the Farmers Markets to the food desert