Las Vegas police help disperse crowd gathered for Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign party

Kanye West (left) and Ty Dolla Sign (right)
Kanye West (left) and Ty Dolla Sign (right)(AP Photos: Jordan Strauss and Evan Agostini)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:16 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it assisted in dispersing a crowd that had gathered for an alleged album release party for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at about 11:21 p.m. Thursday in the 13000 block of S. Decatur Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas police, officers received information that a promoter was organizing some type of music event. LVMPD says the promoter of the event was not able to produce any licensing and was cited by county investigators.

“LVMPD assisted in dispersing the crowd. No arrests were made,” the department said.

A group promoting the “rave” advised on Thursday afternoon that the rave would occur at midnight in promotion of Kanye and Ty’s new album “Vultures.”

Admission to the event, according to the group’s flyer, was $2000, with doors expected to open at 11 p.m. for the midnight “rave.”

