Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas man named in temporary restraining order to halt ongoing fraud of consumers, banks

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that it has obtained temporary restraining orders against a Las Vegas man, four other suspects and 10 associated companies in order to halt an ongoing fraud scheme allegedly targeting consumers and banks.

According to a media release, the fraud network “steals money from consumers and uses deceptive tactics to conceal illicit activity from financial institutions, thereby allowing that illicit activity to continue.” A civil complaint filed by the United States, which was unsealed on December 12, sought a temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunctions, and other equitable relief to order five individuals and 10 associated companies from continuing to engage in bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit these offenses.

“This case marks a significant step in halting fraud schemes that reap financial gain by scamming consumers and making misrepresentations to financial institutions,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. “It also sends a clear signal that we have used, and will continue to use, all means at our disposal to protect citizens from such schemes to defraud.”

Invoking the Anti-Fraud Injunction Statute, the United States’ complaint alleges that defendants Aric Gastwirth of Las Vegas,Thomas Eide of South Lake Tahoe, California, Travis Smith of Dallas, Stephen Christopher of Poway, California and Bryan Bass, a resident of India, through various business entities that they owned and operated, processed payments for clients that made unauthorized charges to consumers’ accounts and engaged in a variety of other illegal activities, including technical support scams.

The defendants are alleged to have helped their clients gain access to the banking system by creating sham entities, recruiting straw owners for these sham entities, and outfitting these sham entities with fake addresses, websites, and phone numbers. The sham entities then applied for merchant accounts to process payments for the fraud scheme’s clients, ultimately disguising the clients’ true activities.

To further conceal the fraud, the defendants used sham microtransactions to reduce the number of chargebacks (transactions that are refused or reversed by the account holder’s bank) and evade detection from banks.

After the government filed its case, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California entered a temporary restraining order prohibiting defendants from continuing to operate the scheme and freezing assets. The District Court also granted the United States’ request for the appointment of a receiver to stop defendants from dissipating assets obtained through the alleged fraud scheme.

A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for January 11, 2024 before U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Edmond Herron
‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH
In this Oct. 14, 2015 photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at...
Lake Mead to rise 10+ feet after feds agree to pay California water districts millions
PowerSoul Cafe is coming to Las Vegas in January 2024
World’s first certified gluten-free fast food restaurant to debut in Las Vegas
Jamar Richardson Jr., 8
Las Vegas police looking for missing 8-year-old boy

Latest News

Convicted felon pleads guilty to stolen firearms, fleeing from Metro officers
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County...
Nathan Chasing Horse motion to drop sexual assault case denied by Nevada Supreme Court
Person filling out application generic
City of Las Vegas taking appointments for utility tax and sewer rebate program
Las Vegas is a top destination for Californians, and while that’s no surprise, the latest...
LA to Vegas: Angelenos moving to valley at higher rate