Gas leak explodes during repair at single-family home in Cold Creek

A gas leak being repaired in a Cold Creek home led to a fire
A gas leak being repaired in a Cold Creek home led to a fire(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon, a gas leak at a single-family home in Cold Creek exploded while repairs were underway.

According to a Clark County media release, the Combined Communication Center received a call at approximately 5:34 p.m. Clark County Fire Department firefighters responded with mutual aid resources from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue to the 100 block of Raven Oaks Drive.

The first arriving unit from Cold Creek reported seeing fire through the roof of the home. A defensive strategy was initiated and the fire was extinguished using hose lines from the exterior of the home.

The home was being renovated but had three occupants at the time of the fire. One occupant suffered burn injuries and self-transported to UMC for medical care. The official cause is under investigation.

Cold Creek is the first Firewise Community in Southern Nevada. The homeowners had recently removed 13 trees from around the home to reduce wildfire risk. Even with flames high above the roofline of the home, there was no fire extension into the adjacent forest, the county reported.

