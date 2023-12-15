Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Four teens charged in Jonathan Lewis beating murder appear in court, ask for bail

Four teens charged as adults in the beating death of their high school classmate appeared in Clark County Justice Court on Thursday.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four teens charged as adults in the beating death of their high school classmate appeared in Clark County Justice Court on Thursday and their attorneys asked the judge to set bail for the suspects.

Damien Hernandez, Dontral Beaver, Gianni Robinson and Treavion Randolph were each represented by individual counsel but appeared before the court together. Two of the defense attorneys had already filed motions for a bail hearing, while the other two acknowledged that they are at different stages of the case, including reviewing discovery, but that they intend to file similar motions.

In response, the prosecution asked for a bond of $250,000 each for the four suspects charged with second-degree murder. Judge Nadia Wood declined to set bail at today’s hearing, but said that she will look at each case individually and issue rulings on the topic next week.

Las Vegas police still seeking 10th person of interest in beating death of student

During the hearing, the defense attorneys claimed that Lewis was the instigator, throwing the first punch, and said that their clients were acting in self-defense. Some also asserted that their clients were less responsible for Lewis’ death than other suspects involved.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani took issue with some of the categorizations provided by the defense attorneys, referring the judge to still photos of the suspects kicking Lewis while he was on the ground.

“You saw the photos,” he said. “Jonathan is in the fetal position as he is raining down blows on him,” he noted of Beaver. The prosecutor also referenced another photo that showed Randolph kicking the victim in the head.

“They swarmed him together,” he noted. “They kicked and stomped him together.”

“What occurred here is obviously very concerning,” Judge Wood observed. “An individual...a child died.”

A preliminary hearing for the suspects was scheduled for January 18, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
Coroner identifies victims in northwest Las Vegas murder-suicide
Edmond Herron
‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH
PowerSoul Cafe is coming to Las Vegas in January 2024
World’s first certified gluten-free fast food restaurant to debut in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Jaya Brooks
Parents say 3-year-old girl was killed in wrong-way crash

Latest News

Transition Services workers collected pocket change all year long and are now spending that...
Workers with intellectual disabilities donate pocket change to buy toys for homeless group
Four teens charged as adults in the beating death of their high school classmate appeared in...
Four teens charged in Jonathan Lewis beating murder appear in court, ask for bail
These events include the Super Bowl Experience and opening night festivities at Allegiant...
Tickets on sale now for Super Bowl fan events
Four wrong way driver warning devices going up in Las Vegas Valley
New wrong-way driver alert systems expected to be operational soon following deadly crash