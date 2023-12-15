Former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly dies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced that former Sheriff Sharon Wehrly has died.

“The NCSO became aware this morning of the passing of former Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and we were deferring to the family to make a public statement,” the office wrote yesterday in a social media post. It added that Wehrly was a dedicated resident of Nye County for many decades and the Sheriff of Nye County from 2014-2022.

“Sharon was a professional whom I had the privilege of knowing personally and working with through many issues,” said Bruce Jabbour, County Commission Chair. “She was focused on improving the health, safety, and welfare of all of those living in Nye County.”

“Sharon was a consummate public servant and wore out her life in the service of her fellow citizens,” added Tim Sutton, Nye County Manager. “She demonstrated grit and determination in almost everything she did and was generally known for her tenacity and doggedness.”

