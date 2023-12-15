Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook- 12/14/2023

Clouds Moving In With Mild Weekend Temperatures
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds will be in and out, but we keep it dry this weekend. Rain chances return as we head into next week.

High clouds are streaming in from the west tonight and will be sticking around through the weekend. Despite the cloud cover, we stay dry Friday through Sunday with mild afternoon temperatures. Highs will be running in the mid to low 60s.

A storm moving into California will bring Southern Nevada a slight shower chance on Monday. Rain chances pick up for the second half of next week with increasing rain forecast Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s late next week as the rain chances increase.

