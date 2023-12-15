Convicted felon pleads guilty to stolen firearms, fleeing from Metro officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a pair of stolen firearms charges.

The plea stems from an August incident behind a local apartment complex. Metro officers say 24-year-old Domineaq “Tension” Wilson was with two other men with two motorcycles with their ignitions torn out. Officers say one of the bikes was running without a key.

They say they saw a semiautomatic weapon sticking out of Wilson’s waistband, and they say, when he saw them, he grabbed the gun by its grip and took off running.

Metro says Wilson dropped the gun during his escape attempt. They say he also dropped a backpack containing a loaded Glock.

Police say it turns out both guns were stolen; one from a firearms dealer in Overton, and the second from a home in Henderson. They also learned Wilson was already under state supervision for two separate felony convictions.

On Wednesday he reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawful possession of stolen firearms. Wilson faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when sentenced on March 6 of next year.

