City of Las Vegas taking appointments for utility tax and sewer rebate program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is now taking appointments for its utility tax and sewer rebate program.

According to a news release, the program is offered to low-income residents who are 60 years and older and live within the city of Las Vegas. Applications for the program can be filed Jan. 2 through March 15.

Forms must be filled out in person, at several centers in Las Vegas, the release said. To qualify, residents must be 60 years or older and must make an income of less than $16,500 for an individual or $18,900 for those filing married/head of household, the city advises.

Applicants must bring copies of their 2023 local NV Energy, Southwest Gas and Centurylink-Cox Communications telephone bills, photo I.D., proof of income, proof of bill payment and other supporting documentation to fill out an application.

An appointment is required and can be made now at the following centers:

Centennial Hills Active Adult Center , 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702. Appointments are available on Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., through March 15, 2024.

Doolittle Community Center/Active Adult Center , 1950 N. J St., 702-229-6125. Appointments are available Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-noon, through March 13, 2024.

Dula Community Center , 451 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6307. Appointments are available Mondays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m., through March 12, 2024.

East Las Vegas Community Center , 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515. Appointments are available Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m., through March 14, 2024.

Howard Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave., 702-229-1600. Appointments are available Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., through March 14, 2024.

For more information, the city advises calling the individual center.

