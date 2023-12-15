Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Chargers-Raiders game makes history with NFL’s 1st all-Black officiating crew and 3 women

NFL officials pose for a group picture before the Las Vegas Raiders played against the Los...
NFL officials pose for a group picture before the Las Vegas Raiders played against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)(Jeff Lewis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time in NFL history, an all-Black officiating crew worked the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders — on the field and in the replay booth.

Also for the first time, three women worked the game Thursday night, one on the field and two in the booth. Maia Chaka was the line judge, Artenzia Young-Seigler the replay official and Desiree Abrams the replay assistant.

Ronald Torbert, who began as an NFL official in 2010, was the referee.

Las Vegas won 63-21

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Edmond Herron
‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH
PowerSoul Cafe is coming to Las Vegas in January 2024
World’s first certified gluten-free fast food restaurant to debut in Las Vegas
In this Oct. 14, 2015 photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at...
Lake Mead to rise 10+ feet after feds agree to pay California water districts millions
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
SNHD, CCSD investigating person with active tuberculosis on multiple school campuses

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
4 days after losing 3-0, Raiders set franchise scoring record, beat Chargers 63-21
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) tries to elude the tackle of New York...
Raiders WR Davante Adams and RB Josh Jacobs are questionable vs Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during...
Backups QBs will be the focus when Chargers play at Raiders on Thursday
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings linebacker...
Struggling AFC West teams Chargers and Raiders meet Thursday night in Las Vegas