CCSD has used or committed 84% of COVID relief funds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During a December 14 Clark County School District Board of School Trustees meeting, the district said that it is “seeing promising signs of pandemic recovery through investments supported by $777 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act.”

It added that as of October, CCSD has used or committed 84% of the funds received. District leadership highlighted “positive indicators that guided the decision-making for the investment of the pandemic funding,” according to a CCSD media release.

“Ongoing recovery from the impacts of the pandemic will take additional time, and the results shared during the presentation give me hope that we are on the right track,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “I salute our educators and support professionals for their committed focus on our students’ well-being and improving academic outcomes. I am grateful for the opportunity to make meaningful investments for our students’ immediate and life-long success.”

An Annual Use of Funds Report presented at the meeting noted the following:

$245 million invested in initiatives related to teachers, principals, and staff, as well as a priority focus on recruitment and retention in the short and long term.

Monetary retention bonuses supported the retention of employees faced with immense pandemic-related pressures, and relocation incentives supported the addition of over 2,000 new teachers.

All school sites were equipped with a universal visitor management system to screen visitors, volunteers, and vendors.

Additional details and examples of ARP ESSER III investments may be found here.

