Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

CCSD has used or committed 84% of COVID relief funds

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools on the first day of school in Clark...
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara toured several schools on the first day of school in Clark County(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:54 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During a December 14 Clark County School District Board of School Trustees meeting, the district said that it is “seeing promising signs of pandemic recovery through investments supported by $777 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act.”

It added that as of October, CCSD has used or committed 84% of the funds received. District leadership highlighted “positive indicators that guided the decision-making for the investment of the pandemic funding,” according to a CCSD media release.

“Ongoing recovery from the impacts of the pandemic will take additional time, and the results shared during the presentation give me hope that we are on the right track,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “I salute our educators and support professionals for their committed focus on our students’ well-being and improving academic outcomes. I am grateful for the opportunity to make meaningful investments for our students’ immediate and life-long success.”

An Annual Use of Funds Report presented at the meeting noted the following:

  • $245 million invested in initiatives related to teachers, principals, and staff, as well as a priority focus on recruitment and retention in the short and long term.
  • Monetary retention bonuses supported the retention of employees faced with immense pandemic-related pressures, and relocation incentives supported the addition of over 2,000 new teachers.
  • All school sites were equipped with a universal visitor management system to screen visitors, volunteers, and vendors.

Additional details and examples of ARP ESSER III investments may be found here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Edmond Herron
‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH
In this Oct. 14, 2015 photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at...
Lake Mead to rise 10+ feet after feds agree to pay California water districts millions
PowerSoul Cafe is coming to Las Vegas in January 2024
World’s first certified gluten-free fast food restaurant to debut in Las Vegas
Jamar Richardson Jr., 8
Las Vegas police looking for missing 8-year-old boy

Latest News

Person filling out application generic
City of Las Vegas taking appointments for utility tax and sewer rebate program
Las Vegas is a top destination for Californians, and while that’s no surprise, the latest...
LA to Vegas: Angelenos moving to valley at higher rate
FOX5's Kevin Bolinger speaks one-on-one with Raiders player Malcolm Koonce after...
FOX5's Kevin Bolinger speaks one-on-one with Raiders player Malcolm Koonce after record-scoring game
Ross Mollison, Impresario Extraordinaire of Spiegelworld, drafted a letter that has been seen...
Open letter calls for changes to F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to help fans, businesses