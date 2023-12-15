BLVD development on Las Vegas Strip announces 3 retail tenants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 400,000-square-foot retail destination coming to the Las Vegas Strip announced the addition of three tenants.

Gindi Capital, along with partner CHERNG Family Trust, announced today that it has reached the topping-out phase in the development of BLVD, which is in development on the 3700 block of Las Vegas Blvd. Completion of BLVD is planned for August 2024.

According to a media release, the firm has signed three new leases at the property—Adidas (25,000 square feet), H&M (20,000 square feet) and Puma (20,000 square feet).

BLVD is set to have a 110,000-square foot dining terrace on the Las Vegas Strip (FOX5)

BLVD will be the largest standalone retail destination and entertainment-fueled environment on The Strip. The project will include 700 feet of street frontage on the Las Vegas Strip and a 110,000-square-foot dining terrace with more than a dozen planned restaurants and event space, including the Overlook, a seating area out over The Strip.

“With this topping out and new leases, we can see our team’s vision becoming a reality and shaping the Las Vegas Strip of tomorrow,” said Eli Gindi, Principal for Gindi Capital. “BLVD will provide a model for others to follow.”

Michael Hirschfeld, JLL Vice Chairman, is leading the leasing efforts at BLVD.

“This south area of the Las Vegas Strip has become a hub for dining, retail and entertainment,” said Hirschfeld. “We continue to see interest in this area from premier brands who want to open a flagship retail location or one-of-a-kind restaurant.”

Hirschfeld went on to say that “premier brands want to be on the Las Vegas Strip because it is a destination where you have exposure to millions of new and unique consumers each year. It is equal to Times Square, Hollywood Blvd., and other high-density visitor-driven destinations and streets.”

