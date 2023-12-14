World’s first certified gluten-free fast food restaurant to debut in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - PowerSoul Cafe, the world’s first certified gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain, will make its official debut in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

According to a media release, the brand-new quick-service brand will offer healthy fast food and smoothies 24 hours a day. Las Vegas-based entrepreneur Dina Mitchell announced the grand opening date and confirmed that PowerSoul will open a flagship location and central kitchen at 8180 W. Warm Springs Rd. (at Tarkanian Plaza) and another location at 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. in Chinatown.

Ordering will be made easy with the ability to place and pay for orders via smartphone, website, and scanning a QR code, which will first direct customers to PowerSoul Cafe’s “Discover My Power” tool, a function that can filter menu options and recommendations based on individual dietary goals, flavor preferences, and allergies.

The flagship location will feature an “AI drive-thru solution” with a walk-up window and self-serve AI pickup lockers.

To celebrate the grand opening, PowerSoul Cafe will offer free smoothies and food (offerings will vary daily) to customers who donate $1 or more to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada from Jan. 19-25.

The W. Warm Springs Rd. location will offer free wheat allergy testing on select dates and times through a partnership with Summit Integrated Health.

“Cheers to my investors, supporters, vendors, and team: we did this – we’re officially opening! Now, Las Vegans and those who visit our great city will be the first to see what I have been working on for the last two years and experience our mouthwatering smoothies and healthy, delicious fast food while experiencing the Powerful and Soulful culture we’re bringing to life,” said Mitchell, founder of PowerSoul Cafe.

Mitchell, a longtime Nevada-based entrepreneur, popularized Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s brand from 2000 to 2014 all along the West Coast.

The restaurant is currently accepting applications as it seeks to fill 120 positions. The first location in Henderson is expected to open in January at 1469 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.