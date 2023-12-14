Surprise Squad
Workers with intellectual disabilities donate pocket change to buy toys for homeless group

Donated toys will go to children of parents who are in treatment, sober living or independent living and can’t afford toys for their kids this season.(FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Transition Services workers collected pocket change all year long and are now spending that money, not on themselves, but for homeless families.

“The community came together and helped us, and it’s our turn to help the community that showed us so much love and support and we appreciate all of it,” said Nicole Lilly with Transition Services.

The non-profit was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves, who took converters from four vans that shuttle Transition Services workers around the valley to clean up properties. However, United Nissan fixed all four of the vans free of charge and even provided rental vans while the work vans were being repaired.

Transition Services continues to give back because of that big donation from United Nissan. It has purchased toys with the pocket change and is now collecting toys at its locations around the valley to help the non-profit Shine A Light. Along with several community partners, Shine A Light helps people transition from the streets by helping with substance abuse treatment, housing and other support services.

The group goes into drainage tunnels, where many homeless live, and offers support and immediate help out of the tunnels if people are ready to leave a life on the streets. Toys will go to children of parents who are in treatment, sober living or independent living and can’t afford toys for their kids this season.

George Petty was homeless and lived in the tunnels. He is now a program manager for Shine A Light and says he received toys for his son when he was getting help from the group.

“I couldn’t afford to bring him nothing for Christmas and the guys from Shine A Light hooked me up with a bunch of toys, so when I was able to show up, I had something in hand to give my kid,” said Petty.

“Feels amazing. Get a good feeling out of it,” said Todd Kutsch, a Transition Services landscaper.

Kutsch added, “Please try to give a little to the less fortunate. Giving a little goes a long way to make them happy.”

Transition Services is now collecting new unwrapped toys for Shine A Light at several of its locations.

  • 8515 Edna
  • 2408 Las Verdes
  • 23 Cactus Garden Henderson
  • 3685 Pecos/McCloud
  • 6100 West Cheyenne

The gift shop at that Cheyenne location will give 50% off with any top dropped off there on Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The last day to donate toys is Tuesday, December 19.

Transition Services is again helping Moments of Blessings House of Prayer. People can drop off toy donations directly at the church beginning Monday. The church is located at 5225 Meikle Lane in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

