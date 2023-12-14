Surprise Squad
Tickets on sale for Super Bowl experience, opening night events in Las Vegas

A overall view of Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
A overall view of Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers, Monday,Oct 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tickets went on sale Thursday for two events connected to next year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, fans can purchase tickets to the Super Bowl Experience and the Super Bowl Opening Night as part of next year’s big game in Las Vegas.

Describe as “the NFL’s immersive football festival,” the Super Bowl Experience will take place Feb. 7-10 at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. Tickets to the experience start at $25 and kids 12 and under can attend free, according to the release. Military and first responders are eligible for a 50% discount.

The national kickoff to Super Bowl Week, the Super Bowl Opening Night, will open the week’s events and will feature every player and coach from the two participating Super Bowl teams.

According to organizers, the fan-friendly event will take place on Monday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium

Tickets for Super Bowl Opening Night are $30, with no additional fees, the release says.

Fans can visit SuperBowl.com/ExperienceTickets and SuperBowl.com/OpeningNight to purchase tickets starting Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

