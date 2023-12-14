Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Raiders WR Davante Adams and RB Josh Jacobs are questionable vs Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) tries to elude the tackle of New York...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) tries to elude the tackle of New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams was a late addition to the Raiders’ injury report and is listed as questionable with an illness for Thursday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams has 76 receptions for 867 yards and four touchdowns. He is closing in on at least 100 catches for 1,000 or more yards for the fourth consecutive season and fifth time in six years.

If Adams doesn’t play, that could create more targets for Jakobi Meyers, who has 57 catches for 616 yards and six TDs.

Also, running back Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) is questionable. He has rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 296 yards.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) is questionable, but that is an injury that has lingered for several weeks.

Center Andre James (ankle) and left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) are out, a major setback to the Raiders offensive line. Miller has missed three of the past four games; James was injured Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
Coroner identifies victims in northwest Las Vegas murder-suicide
Edmond Herron
‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH
Jaya Brooks
Parents say 3-year-old girl was killed in wrong-way crash
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Las Vegas police are looking for a pair of women wanted in connection to a November commercial...
Las Vegas police looking for 2 women suspected in ‘strong-arm’ robbery

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during...
Backups QBs will be the focus when Chargers play at Raiders on Thursday
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings linebacker...
Struggling AFC West teams Chargers and Raiders meet Thursday night in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce walks the sidelines during the first half...
Raiders’ coach, GM and president are Black — a first for the NFL. They embrace the responsibility
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is pressured by Minnesota Vikings linebacker...
Raiders will need to upgrade their offensive personnel in the offseason