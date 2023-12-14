PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, has opened its doors to the world.

A star-studded private event kicked off the long-awaited opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Wednesday evening. Ahead of the doors opening just before midnight, celebrities gathered along the dubbed “Bleau Carpet” and soaked in the exquisite interior of the property.

“The Fontainebleau signals a new era of luxury hospitality on the Strip, and a testament to the iconic, nearly 70-year Fontainebleau legacy of sophisticated glamour, unparalleled service, and innovative design,” stated a news release.

“The Fontainebleau era in Las Vegas begins now,” says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. “This magnificent resort is a testament to our 70-year commitment to excellence, a catalyst that will change the way the world views luxury hospitality and design on the Strip.”

The evening was filled with surprises of first-class entertainment including a performance by Keith Urban at the Bleau Bar, the centerpiece of the 150,000-square-foot Fontainebleau Las Vegas casino. Guests were entertained by legendary singer Paul Anka, who serenaded Soffer with an original rendition of “My Way” dedicated to celebrating the nearly 70-year legacy of Fontainebleau coming to Las Vegas.

Topping off the evening was an electrifying private performance by award-winning singer, and pop culture icon, Justin Timberlake, who took the stage to sing and dance his repertoire of globally acclaimed hits, including, “Sexy/Back,” “Suit & Tie,” and “Cry Me A River.” Timberlake took a moment mid-performance to celebrate Soffer’s birthday, encouraging the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to the Fontainebleau Development Chairman and CEO.

