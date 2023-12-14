Lee Canyon Resort to open Rabbit Peak on Friday, December 15

Mount Charleston, NV (FOX5) – This year Lee Canyon Resort had to cut its summer season short after storms wreaked havoc on Mount Charleston – but the resort now telling FOX5 it will open for business tomorrow.

On Labor Day, the resort was awash in a sea of mud, and virtually inaccessible due to storm damage on surrounding roads.

“Obviously we had to close operations, our summer operations in August, because of Tropical Storm Hillary, and we just came together, it was really hard, we dug out, " says resort marketing director Jim Seely.

Repairs and restoration were slow to come to the mountain, but Lee Canyon found itself uniquely prepared. Shortly before the storm hit, it brought in bobcats and backhoes for off-season capital improvements. Everything they needed to clean up was already on hand.

“In house, we had some heavy machinery, we dug out, we made sure our facilities are great, and then we checked our chairlifts, as well as our future expansion projects here, and everything was on track for that,” says Seely.

Now Lee Canyon’s ready to open its slopes. In fact, Friday, December 15th is the big day.

“We’re really excited about this $7 million dollar expansion. It’s great to see a new chair lift going in at Lee Canyon, plus 450 new parking spots right at the bottom of this easier terrain. "

A new parking lot promises to make things simpler.

“People can park there, get straight lift access, access the slopes immediately.”

The resort also boasting a brand-new lift. The Rabbit Peak chair will bring skiers to new terrains.

“The flow for getting on the chair lifts is going to be so much easier with that new parking area, and then these new trails, this new chair lift, it’s gonna be great. It expands our terrain that’s lift access-served, and we’re really excited about that,” Seely tells us.

Plus, Lee Canyon is under new ownership, which means some new deals for locals who love to ski, as well as for their kids.

“Kids 12 and under ski or ride for free. So they have to register, they basically get a season pass for free.”

And now, a season pass offers access to even more slopes.

“Our sister resorts, Brian Head and Snowbowl Arizona are pretty close, so under one pass you can access those other resorts.”

Now all they need is snow.

“We’re diligently watching the temperatures right now, so it looks like the temperatures are going to drop around the end of the week here, so we’re really excited about that. Our snowmakers are anxious and ready to go, they have the snow guns in place and we’ll start making snow as soon as the temperatures drop. So we’re hoping to get open my mid-December or so.”

The Rabbit Peak chair opens at 9 a.m. It will service the resort’s beginner terrains. All the base area amenities will also be open for business.

The resort will open trails in its higher elevations as soon it has enough snow to form a decent base.

For more information on what’s available, and how to get a season pass, visit Lee Canyon Resort’s website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.