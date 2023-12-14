Golden Knights host Buffalo Sabres after overtime win

(AP) - Buffalo Sabres (12-15-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (20-5-5, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Buffalo Sabres after the Golden Knights knocked off the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime.

Vegas has an 11-2-2 record at home and a 20-5-5 record overall. The Golden Knights rank fourth in the league with 101 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Buffalo is 12-15-3 overall and 6-8-2 in road games. The Sabres have a 12-4-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 14 goals and nine assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Jeff Skinner has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Sabres. Kyle Okposo has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Adin Hill: day to day (lower-body), Kaedan Korczak: day to day (lower body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), Alec Martinez: out (lower body).

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (lower body), Jack Quinn: out (achilles), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).

