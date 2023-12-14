Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Expert advice for holiday shopping on a budget

Americans plan to charge almost $112 billion during the holiday season this year, according to a recent study by NerdWallet.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A study by Achieve found that half of consumers plan to take on debt to fund their holiday celebrations this year.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili urged consumers to spend wisely, comparison shop, and be mindful of how much they spend this season.

Joyce said credit cards are convenient and even offer rewards and points, but only use them if they can be paid off in time to avoid interest and fees.

He said paying with cash is a good way to curb impulse buys.

“The impulse buying is very tempting, and you really want to avoid that,” Joyce explained. “You want to really track what you planned to spend and I’m sure whatever you do get will be well liked by the recipient, in any case.”

Joyce suggested reviewing holiday budgets each week to stay on track and, again, recommended consumers to plan their credit card use ahead of time.

“It doesn’t hurt right, when you put it on the credit card it doesn’t hurt, but when you open your credit statement several months later, it’s sometimes tough to pay for that,” Joyce said.

He pointed out that the longer a debt sits in an account, the more the items purchased actually cost because of all the accrued interest.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
Coroner identifies victims in northwest Las Vegas murder-suicide
Edmond Herron
‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH
Jaya Brooks
Parents say 3-year-old girl was killed in wrong-way crash
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Las Vegas police are looking for a pair of women wanted in connection to a November commercial...
Las Vegas police looking for 2 women suspected in ‘strong-arm’ robbery

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
A star-studded private event kicked off the long-awaited opening of the Fontainebleau Las...
WATCH: Fontainebleau's much-anticipated opening
Expert advice for holiday shopping on a budget
A star-studded private event kicked off the long-awaited opening of the Fontainebleau Las...
VIDEO: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration