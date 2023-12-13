Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Volunteers help Las Vegas first responders cope with recent tragedies

Volunteers help Las Vegas first responders cope with recent tragedies
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:41 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Trauma intervention volunteers are stepping up to help Las Vegas first responders who have faced numerous crises and tragedies over the past few weeks.

Volunteers with the Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada were dispatched to the scenes of the UNLV shooting, as well as to other locations following the deaths of two Nevada State Police troopers.

The team has 75 volunteers and has responded to close to 2,000 calls for help this year alone. Different agencies call the program hotline to help victims and witnesses at a incident, but they also assist first responders.

“We sent volunteers out the day of the shooting. The next day, we returned to UNLV to support the emergency responders who were involved...flashbacks were had for many people, myself included,” said CEO Jill Roberts. Many first responders also responded to the One October tragedy.

“More police officers die annually from suicide than die from ‘in the line of duty’ deaths. That shows how important emergency responders mental health is,” she said.

Roberts said the public can also help first responders in their own way.

One way that the community can support emergency responders is just by simply thanking them. Thanking them for their service and for doing the hard work that they do,” she said.

Roberts said there are about 1,000 first responders trained in trauma intervention to help their peers and members of the public they encounter at various incidents.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
2 juveniles killed, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide that left 4 dead in northwest Las Vegas
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
The pilot was killed in a December 10 Mohave County plane crash.
Pilot killed in Mohave County plane crash
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Fontainebleau readying $3.7-billion Las Vegas hotel
Fontainebleau readying $3.7B hotel on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

UNLV PIANO MAN
Volunteers help Las Vegas first responders cope with recent tragedies
Volunteers help Las Vegas first responders cope with recent tragedies
Three-year-old Jaya Brooks is described by her parents as smart, a princess and a light to...
Parents say 3-year-old girl was killed in wrong-way crash
The state treasurer's office will host the fair next Monday.
Winter Resource Fair for students