Parents say 3-year-old girl was killed in wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Three-year-old Jaya Brooks is described by her parents as smart, a princess and a light to everyone.

“Hug your babies tight. Because there’s people out there, you just don’t know,” said her mother, Darea Swain.

Jaya’s father, Jan Brooks, says Jaya was in the car with him around 3:20 Saturday afternoon when he saw a car heading southbound in the northbound lane of US 95 near Elkhorn. Brooks says the wrong way driver hit a car in front of them and then hit his car.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. What the heck.’ Soon as I said that, I’m just spinning, literally, my car is just spinning around. I just remember spinning,” said Brooks.

Brooks says another driver took him and Jaya to nearby Centennial Hospital where he says she suffered brain trauma and died on Monday.

“It’s just a senseless act,” said Brooks.

Jaya loved Disney. In fact, she was going to go to Disneyland in June for her birthday. Her parents say they are still taking the trip in honor of her. The family has many presents piled up under the Christmas tree for Jaya. They say the gifts will be donated to other children.

While Nevada State Police have not officially identified Jaya Brooks as being killed in the crash, police have identified two others who died. They are 63-year-old Karen Foote and 50-year-old Antonia Apton.

The family of Jaya Brooks has set up a GoFundMe account for the little girl.

