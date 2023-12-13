Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Nevada Attorney General speaks on indictments of fake electors

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke on Tuesday about the recent indictments of several Nevadans who falsely represented themselves as state electors.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke on Tuesday about the recent indictments of several Nevadans who falsely represented themselves as state electors in 2020.

“Last Wednesday my office announced the indictment of the six so-called ‘fake electors’ on charges related to their attempt to disrupt the results of a free election in 2020,” he stated, adding that the defendants “have been charged with offering a false instrument of filing and uttering a forged instrument, which are categories C and D felonies respectively.”

He noted that the investigation had been ongoing for years, and that his office did not disclose this while it was underway to protect its integrity. It remains ongoing, and the Attorney General refused to comment on any investigative components.

“As long as I’m attorney general, I’ll never, never stop fighting against those seeking to undermine our elections. I’ll never stop fighting against those who seek to undermine our democracy.”

Aaron Ford, Nevada Attorney General

“Senate Bill 133 would have directly criminalized these actions,” he noted. “That’s why I testified in support of it. To create a law that would directly address the conduct in question. Senate Bill 133 passed, but unfortunately it was vetoed by our governor. So we don’t have a law that directly addresses fake electors.”

Ford said that he will continue to advocate for more specific laws to address these types of crimes.

“Some people think that I wouldn’t seek to hold these defendants accountable,” he said. “But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I don’t make prosecutorial decisions based on public opinion or political persuasion.”

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in District Court on December 18.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
2 juveniles killed, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide that left 4 dead in northwest Las Vegas
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
The pilot was killed in a December 10 Mohave County plane crash.
Pilot killed in Mohave County plane crash
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Fontainebleau readying $3.7-billion Las Vegas hotel
Fontainebleau readying $3.7B hotel on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

The City of Henderson is raising awareness with a new campaign.
Fentanyl dangers ahead of holidays
The pods provide a dedicated space for visitors on the autism spectrum.
Sensory pods installed in T-Mobile Arena
The M Resort in Henderson hosted an official groundbreaking event on Monday for a $206 million...
M Resort breaks ground on $206 million expansion
Following the UNLV campus shooting, the center has also established support groups for...
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center receiving over 50 calls a day
The trees were removed for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Trees return to Bellagio Fountain