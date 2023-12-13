Nevada Attorney General speaks on indictments of fake electors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke on Tuesday about the recent indictments of several Nevadans who falsely represented themselves as state electors in 2020.

“Last Wednesday my office announced the indictment of the six so-called ‘fake electors’ on charges related to their attempt to disrupt the results of a free election in 2020,” he stated, adding that the defendants “have been charged with offering a false instrument of filing and uttering a forged instrument, which are categories C and D felonies respectively.”

He noted that the investigation had been ongoing for years, and that his office did not disclose this while it was underway to protect its integrity. It remains ongoing, and the Attorney General refused to comment on any investigative components.

“As long as I’m attorney general, I’ll never, never stop fighting against those seeking to undermine our elections. I’ll never stop fighting against those who seek to undermine our democracy.”

Aaron Ford, Nevada Attorney General

“Senate Bill 133 would have directly criminalized these actions,” he noted. “That’s why I testified in support of it. To create a law that would directly address the conduct in question. Senate Bill 133 passed, but unfortunately it was vetoed by our governor. So we don’t have a law that directly addresses fake electors.”

Ford said that he will continue to advocate for more specific laws to address these types of crimes.

“Some people think that I wouldn’t seek to hold these defendants accountable,” he said. “But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I don’t make prosecutorial decisions based on public opinion or political persuasion.”

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in District Court on December 18.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.