Las Vegas police still seeking 10th person of interest in beating death of student

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that it is still seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an additional person of interest in the murder of Jonathan Lewis.

Lewis, 17, was beaten by a group of juveniles near Rancho High School and found unresponsive on November 1. He later died from his injuries. Police initially arrested eight suspects, all juveniles, with four of them being charged as adults.

Through the course of their investigation, the department identified and later apprehended a ninth person of interest. They are still seeking a 10th, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with any information about this individual is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

