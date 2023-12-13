Las Vegas culinary union reaches tentative deal with Mirage/Hard Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Culinary Workers Union Local 226 announced that it has reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract with the Mirage/Hard Rock resort.

According to a social media post, the deal affects over 1,700 Las Vegas hospitality workers. and it comes on the heels of the union’s previous recent agreements with MGM, Caesars, and Wynn.

BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement towards a new 5-year BEST CONTRACT EVER was just reached w/@TheMirageLV for over 1,700 hospitality workers.



Congratulations to Mirage / Hard Rock workers! pic.twitter.com/T0Xktp7vLD — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) December 13, 2023

The union noted that negotiations continue with 24 remaining Strip independent, downtown Las Vegas and northern Nevada casino properties for approximately 8,000, workers.

Hard Rock International completed its acquisition of the Mirage about a year ago and is in the process of renovating and rebranding the property. Plans reportedly include the addition of a guitar-shaped hotel tower.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.