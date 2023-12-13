Surprise Squad
Las Vegas culinary union reaches tentative deal with Mirage/Hard Rock

Alberto Rodriguez, 24, walks to his car outside the Culinary Union on July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena demanding higher pay and better benefits are set to march Thursday evening beneath the glittery lights of the famed tourist corridor amid ongoing negotiations for a union contract. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil, File)(Ty ONeil | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Culinary Workers Union Local 226 announced that it has reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract with the Mirage/Hard Rock resort.

According to a social media post, the deal affects over 1,700 Las Vegas hospitality workers. and it comes on the heels of the union’s previous recent agreements with MGM, Caesars, and Wynn.

The union noted that negotiations continue with 24 remaining Strip independent, downtown Las Vegas and northern Nevada casino properties for approximately 8,000, workers.

Hard Rock International completed its acquisition of the Mirage about a year ago and is in the process of renovating and rebranding the property. Plans reportedly include the addition of a guitar-shaped hotel tower.

