‘It was fun, though,’ says Texas suspect who fled Las Vegas police at over 100 MPH

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fugitive wanted for criminal charges in Texas was arrested in Las Vegas on December 8 after making multiple high-speed attempts to avoid capture.

According to an arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers with the LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Program were tasked with locating and apprehending Edmon Herron, who had an extraditable warrant out of Harris County, TX.

On November 30, LVMPD detectives located the suspect residing locally on the 400 block of Astillero St. Officers attempted a felony stop on the suspect’s vehicle, a white Mercedes with Tennessee license plates.

According to a police report, Herron refused to stop and “took off at high rates of speed over 100 MPH in an active school drop off zone surrounded by families and children.” Detectives chose not to pursue the suspect, fearing that it would endanger the public.

Plainclothes detectives conducted a surveillance and apprehension operation at the residence on Atillero at approximately 8:40 a.m. that day. Police said that immediately upon arriving, they saw a white Mercedes with Tennessee plates exit an open garage and drive away “at a high rate of speed.”

The suspect passed a police officer who got a clear view of the driver, who “appeared very similar” to the most recent booking and driver’s license photos of Herron, according to police. Investigators followed the suspect and watched him pull into a nearby elementary school where police said “numerous children and adults were on foot and in vehicles, attempting to enter the school.”

The suspect dropped off an unknown juvenile, made a U-turn, and returned to the residence. Police clearly identified the suspect as Herron a second time. After returning to the residence, police attempted another stop and the suspect once again sped out of the neighborhood “recklessly and aggressively.” Police reported that the suspect ran a stop sign at high speed in a school zone. Once again, officers chose not to continue the pursuit out of an abundance of caution.

On December 8, detectives located the suspect at a different residence on the 90 block of Gulf Pines Avenue. Police watched him enter the driver’s seat of a different vehicle, a black Mercedes with Nevada plates, with another person who was later identified as the registered owner of the car. Based on Herron’s previous attempts to flee, police called in more resources, including an air unit, a K9 unit and additional officers.

A police report noted that resources beyond those above were unavailable due to President Biden’s arrival in Las Vegas that day. Officers attempted a felony vehicle stop near E. Russell Rd. and Maryland Parkway but the vehicle refused to stop. Police said the suspect reached a speed of 80 MPH before it circled back to Maryland Parkway to cut through a neighborhood, “disobeying stop signs” and “clearly endangering the public.”

Detectives chose not to pursue the suspect due to heavy traffic flow in the area and the limited resources due to the President’s presence.

At approximately 2:12 p.m., police spotted a man matching Herron’s description walking southbound near the intersection of Lincoln Road and E. Cartier Avenue. When police attempted a person stop, the suspect reportedly “took off running,” cutting through backyards on the 2600 block of N. Gateway Road.

At 3:33 p.m., police found Herron hiding inside a homemade shack and he was taken into custody without incident. Police confirmed his identity and said that he would be extradited to Texas.

Herron told police that he was a “family man,” but the police report noted that multiple times he engaged in high-speed pursuits that “could have killed a dad, a mom, or even a child.”

“It was fun, though,” the suspect said after confessing to driving the vehicle in question.

Herron requested medical attention for an injured ankle and was then booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of evading a police officer where the public was endangered and one count of obstructing a public official.

Herron has a preliminary hearing in Clark County Justice Court set for December 27. His bail was set at $10,000.

