Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

High school football player killed in hit-and-run trying to rescue a dog

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student-athletes,...
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student-athletes, Samuel Johnson Jr.(Valdosta Touchdown Club)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:58 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia high school football player was killed while he was trying to rescue an injured dog, authorities say.

Samuel Johnson Jr., 16, was killed on Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta, Georgia. Authorities say he saw an injured dog and was trying to help it when he was hit and killed.

Police say the vehicle that hit Samuel did not stop.

“Another citizen traveling through the area stopped when she saw a deceased dog in the roadway. While checking on the dog, she observed Johnson laying in the grass median, along with an additional injured dog,” Valdosta police said in a statement.

Police say the vehicle, later determined to be a black Dodge Charger, was later found and seized by law enforcement. Police did not say if the suspected driver was in custody.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss,” the Valdosta Touchdown Club wrote in a Facebook post. “He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
Coroner identifies victims in northwest Las Vegas murder-suicide
4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
2 juveniles killed, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide that left 4 dead in northwest Las Vegas
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
Las Vegas police are looking for a pair of women wanted in connection to a November commercial...
Las Vegas police looking for 2 women suspected in ‘strong-arm’ robbery
Jaya Brooks
Parents say 3-year-old girl was killed in wrong-way crash

Latest News

Abortion pill access to be reviewed by Supreme Court
The nation office of the NCAA is shown in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge temporarily sets aside NCAA rule
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Biden gives remarks at infrastructure panel meeting