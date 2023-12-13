Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook- 12/13/23

Dry Weather Continues Before Wetter Changes Next Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
We’re keeping it dry throughout the week with temperatures staying above average across the Las Vegas Valley. The breeze will calm down on Thursday with light wind through the weekend. Clouds will be in and out, but we keep it dry this weekend. Rain chances return as we head into next week.

A low-pressure system east of Southern Nevada is kicking up the north breeze today. As that low moves out, we’ll see calm conditions with highs in the low 60s on Thursday. A few high clouds will be passing through at times. Clouds stick around this weekend with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s.

A storm moving into California will bring Southern Nevada a slight shower chance on Monday. Rain chances pick up for the second half of next week with increasing rain forecast on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s late next week as the rain chances increase.

