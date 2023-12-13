Forecast Outlook- 12/12/23

We’re keeping it dry throughout the week with temperatures staying above average across the Las Vegas Valley. An area of low pressure moving in from the north will bring more wind on Wednesday. Wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range are in the forecast with high temperatures staying in the low 60s and upper 50s. Skies will be sunny around the Las Vegas Valley.

The wind will stay light throughout the rest of the week with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 60s. Clouds will be in and out throughout the weekend, but we stay dry across Southern Nevada. Shower chances look to increase for the second half of next week as we get closer to Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.