Coroner identifies victims in northwest Las Vegas murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner identified those killed in a murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas on Monday, December 11.

According to the coroner’s office, the information is as follows:

Schinara Patterson, 34, of Las Vegas.

Cause of Death: Multiple gunshot wounds of head

Manner of Death: Homicide

Ki’Ziah Cone, 14, of Las Vegas.

Cause of Death: Multiple gunshot wounds of head

Manner of Death: Homicide

Zi’Myra Patterson, 6, of Las Vegas.

Cause of Death: Gunshot wound of head

Manner of Death: Homicide

Marvin Ray Patterson (AKA Marvin Raymond Albert) of Las Vegas.

Cause of Death: Contact gunshot wound of head

Manner of Death: Suicide

Police said that the incident happened just after 10 a.m. at an apartment building. Another juvenile victim survived and was taken to UMC Trauma and police said that the child was “clinging to life.”

According to LVMPD, the adult male was on house arrest. However, no further details were provided.

