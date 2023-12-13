Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Coroner identifies victims in northwest Las Vegas murder-suicide

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:06 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner identified those killed in a murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas on Monday, December 11.

According to the coroner’s office, the information is as follows:

Schinara Patterson, 34, of Las Vegas.

  • Cause of Death: Multiple gunshot wounds of head
  • Manner of Death: Homicide

Ki’Ziah Cone, 14, of Las Vegas.

  • Cause of Death: Multiple gunshot wounds of head
  • Manner of Death: Homicide

Zi’Myra Patterson, 6, of Las Vegas.

  • Cause of Death: Gunshot wound of head
  • Manner of Death: Homicide

Marvin Ray Patterson (AKA Marvin Raymond Albert)  of Las Vegas.

  • Cause of Death: Contact gunshot wound of head
  • Manner of Death: Suicide

Police said that the incident happened just after 10 a.m. at an apartment building. Another juvenile victim survived and was taken to UMC Trauma and police said that the child was “clinging to life.”

According to LVMPD, the adult male was on house arrest. However, no further details were provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
2 juveniles killed, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide that left 4 dead in northwest Las Vegas
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
The pilot was killed in a December 10 Mohave County plane crash.
Pilot killed in Mohave County plane crash
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Fontainebleau readying $3.7-billion Las Vegas hotel
Fontainebleau readying $3.7B hotel on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Las Vegas police are looking for a pair of women wanted in connection to a November commercial...
Las Vegas police looking for 2 women suspected in ‘strong-arm’ robbery
M Resort announced an expansion, including the addition of a second tower of hotel rooms
M Resort breaks ground on $206 million expansion
Fontainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas opens December 13
‘Unbelievable’ story of Fontainebleau, leader says ahead of opening day
'Unbelievable' story of Fontainebleau, leader says before opening
'Unbelievable' story of Fontainebleau, leader says before opening