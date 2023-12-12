UNLV provides update on retrieving belongings, other campus operations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following last week’s shooting that killed three professors, UNLV has provided an update on the current state of operations on campus.

In a December 11 message on its website, the university began by issuing a reminder that there will be no on-campus, in-person final exams this week as scheduled. UNLV said that students will either end the fall semester with their grade earned as of Dec. 6, or faculty may offer an optional online exam or project to allow students an opportunity to improve their grades.

Professional schools (Boyd Law, Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, Dental Medicine) and some programs in Integrated Health Sciences are exempt from this plan. Students with questions are encouraged to reach out to their instructors.

UNLV’s Winter Commencement ceremonies, set for Dec. 19 and 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center, will continue as scheduled. Visit the UNLV Commencement website for more details.

Regarding temporary work arrangements, UNLV said that faculty and staff who have approval from their supervisor should continue to work remotely through the end of the calendar year. Some staff may be asked to work from the office depending on their job function, and as the university continues to evaluate ongoing campus operations.

All employees should plan to resume their regular work arrangements on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Employees should refer to the Temporary Work Arrangements page for additional details and instructions from Human Resources, and check with supervisors for further guidance or with questions.

Most campus buildings remain closed at this time. Faculty, staff, and students who need assistance accessing a campus building to retrieve personal belongings are asked to contact University Police Services (UPD) at 702-895-5575 to make arrangements. The staging area for those coming to campus for this purpose is the UNLV Transit Center, located off Maryland Pkwy. and University Rd.

Beam Hall, remains closed and off-limits as part of the ongoing law enforcement investigation. To facilitate occupants retrieving necessary items, UPD is contracting with a private company to gather personal items, catalog and organize them by location, and securely store them on campus.

UNLV said it anticipates sharing additional details on available pickup windows within the next 24 hours. Those with questions about personal belongings in this building can contact Dr. Louise Hardy, UPD assistant director for emergency management, at louise.hardy@unlv.edu. Any vehicle that was left on any UNLV campus can be accessed and retrieved.

Drop-in crisis support services are available starting on Monday for all members of the UNLV community in the Student Recreation & Wellness Center’s education room:

Monday (Dec. 11) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday (Dec. 12) from 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday (Dec. 13) from 9 a.m. to Noon

Telehealth crisis services remain available by calling Student Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) at 702-895-3627. UNLV faculty and staff can also access counseling and mental health resources through the Employee Assistance Program.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offers services to address immediate visitor and community needs for trauma-related care. The center is a resource hub to address individualized needs and is working closely with crisis support services that are available to UNLV students and staff. Call 702-455-AIDE (2433) or visit the center’s website.

Though most campus buildings remain closed, several student-focused operations will offer a mix of in-person and remote services during the week of Dec. 11. Ongoing updates will be posted to the UNLV Strong website.

UNLV noted that there has been an outpouring of support and care from throughout the local community and around the world since the Dec. 6 tragedy, and mentioned these two funds to consider for donations:

The UNLV Emergency Support Fund was established by the UNLV Foundation. This fund will be used to help the campus recovery, including counseling services for our students, faculty, staff, and first responders.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, in conjunction with the UNLV Foundation, has set up a fund to accept donations for families of victims who died in the incident and to help those who suffered severe physical injuries. A donation link is on the VSRC’s website at vegasstrongrc.org/donate/

