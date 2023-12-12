Surprise Squad
Rare Nikes worth about $10K donated to Portland Rescue Mission

Pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3 Sneakers
Pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3 Sneakers(Portland Rescue Mission)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:39 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anonymous donation could mean thousands of dollars for the Portland Rescue Mission.

A pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers were found by a volunteer in a donation chute for the Portland Rescue Mission.

After some research, the nonprofit discovered they were specially created for director and actor Spike Lee and a small group of friends for the 2019 Oscars.

The shoes will now be auctioned by Sotheby’s in New York and 100% of the proceeds will go back to the Portland Rescue Mission.

“These shoes really represent the work we do everyday, which is seeing buried treasure. People whose lives may have been overlooked or even discarded. Pulling people out of that and helping them transition to a new life. That’s the real treasure,” said Erin Holcomb with Portland Rescue Mission. “Whoever it was had access to something really special and because of that it’s gonna get multiplied to serve many, many lives.”

The online auction will open on Dec. 18. The shoes are expected to go for over $10,000.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

