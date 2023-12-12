Surprise Squad
Man beaten in North Las Vegas last month dies; suspect in custody

Joshua Alexander Chinn
Joshua Alexander Chinn(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department reported that a man beaten in the city last month has died and a suspect in the murder is in custody.

On Thursday, November 9 at approximately 2:30 p.m., a passerby discovered an injured man under the metal grates of a car wash on the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard and contacted North Las Vegas Police. Officers arrived and found a 36-year-old unhoused man who appeared to have been badly beaten about the head.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to UMC Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. He was placed on life support but was pronounced dead on Saturday, December 9. The identification of the man, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Through the course of their investigation, North Las Vegas Police detectives arrested Joshua Alexander Chinn, an unhoused man located in the same area where the crime occurred, on Sunday, November 12. Chinn was charged with attempted murder but the charge was amended to murder after the victim’s death.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

