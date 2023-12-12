Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

M Resort breaks ground on $206 million expansion

The resort plans to add a second tower with 384 new rooms
M Resort announced an expansion, including the addition of a second tower of hotel rooms
M Resort announced an expansion, including the addition of a second tower of hotel rooms(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The M Resort in Henderson hosted an official groundbreaking event on Monday for a $206 million expansion project that will nearly double the number of hotel rooms on the property.

According to a media release, the resort will add a second resort tower with 384 rooms, bringing the total of rooms and suites to 774. In addition to the new rooms, there will be expanded meeting space, updated amenities, and additional local partnerships that will be announced in future announcements.

“We can’t wait to begin construction on a second hotel tower at M Resort,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment. “This new addition will benefit from the strong demand of the Henderson locals market while providing much-needed additional room capacity for group business that is drawn to our market-leading resort and amenities, including our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders.”

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this day with our team members and key stakeholders,” said Hussain Mahrous, Vice President & General Manager of M Resort. “We look forward to hiring new team members and expanding the wonderful offerings that make M Resort a premier destination for visitors and convention attendees from across the country.”

The M Resort Spa Casino is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
2 juveniles killed, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide that left 4 dead in northwest Las Vegas
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
The pilot was killed in a December 10 Mohave County plane crash.
Pilot killed in Mohave County plane crash
Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Fontainebleau readying $3.7-billion Las Vegas hotel
Fontainebleau readying $3.7B hotel on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Fontainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas opens December 13
‘Unbelievable’ story of Fontainebleau, leader says ahead of opening day
'Unbelievable' story of Fontainebleau, leader says before opening
'Unbelievable' story of Fontainebleau, leader says before opening
The Las Vegas Strip's newest resort overcame decades of delays.
Fontainebleau opening Wednesday
The Golden Knights paid a visit to Las Ventanas Senior Living Comunity.
12 Knights of Giving