M Resort breaks ground on $206 million expansion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The M Resort in Henderson hosted an official groundbreaking event on Monday for a $206 million expansion project that will nearly double the number of hotel rooms on the property.

According to a media release, the resort will add a second resort tower with 384 rooms, bringing the total of rooms and suites to 774. In addition to the new rooms, there will be expanded meeting space, updated amenities, and additional local partnerships that will be announced in future announcements.

“We can’t wait to begin construction on a second hotel tower at M Resort,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment. “This new addition will benefit from the strong demand of the Henderson locals market while providing much-needed additional room capacity for group business that is drawn to our market-leading resort and amenities, including our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders.”

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this day with our team members and key stakeholders,” said Hussain Mahrous, Vice President & General Manager of M Resort. “We look forward to hiring new team members and expanding the wonderful offerings that make M Resort a premier destination for visitors and convention attendees from across the country.”

The M Resort Spa Casino is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.

