Las Vegas police looking for 2 women suspected in ‘strong-arm’ robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a pair of women who are suspects in a commercial robbery that happened last month.

According to a preliminary report from LVMPD, the two suspects committed a “strong-arm robbery” of a business near the 2000 block of E. Serene Avenue in Las Vegas on November 22. Police noted that the suspects battered a victim during the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a black female, 20-30 years old, approximately 5′6″ tall with a thin build, wearing a beige sweater, black leggings and a black cross-body bag. She also had a pierced left nostril.

The second is also a black female age 20-30, approximately 5′6″ tall with a medium build, wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, black knee boots and a pink cross-body bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

