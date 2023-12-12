Golden Knights look to keep win streak alive, host the Flames

(AP) - Calgary Flames (11-14-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-5-5, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -186, Flames +155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights come into a matchup against the Calgary Flames as winners of three consecutive games.

Vegas has a 7-2-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 19-5-5 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 16-0-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary has gone 11-14-3 overall with a 4-2-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames are 3-8-0 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Flames won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 12 goals with 20 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has seven goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has scored four goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Adin Hill: day to day (lower-body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), Alec Martinez: out (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom: out (finger), Walker Duehr: day to day (illness), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

