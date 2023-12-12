Surprise Squad
Bruno Mars adds more shows to his Vegas residency

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars(MGN Online / Bruno Mars / YouTube)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Bruno Mars is adding more shows to his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live inside Park MGM.

Mars has announced five additional performances on Feb. 1, 2, 5, 7 & 9.

Tickets for those also go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase them online by clicking here.

In the meantime, .don’t forget you can see Mars perform at Park MGM on December 28, 30 and New Year’s Eve.

