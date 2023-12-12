Bruno Mars adds more shows to his Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Bruno Mars is adding more shows to his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live inside Park MGM.

Mars has announced five additional performances on Feb. 1, 2, 5, 7 & 9.

Tickets for those also go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase them online by clicking here.

In the meantime, .don’t forget you can see Mars perform at Park MGM on December 28, 30 and New Year’s Eve.

